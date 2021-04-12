You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, March 19

Friday, March 19

ARREST — At 12:02 a.m., Donald Oliviera, 80, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and threats.

ARREST — At 7:11 a.m., Jesus Martinez, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Carlotti Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault, possibly causing great bodily injury.

