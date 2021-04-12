Friday, March 26

INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Orange Court.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of West Main and Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Camino Colegio.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:20 p.m., Roxanne Herrera, 45, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death.
ARREST — At 7:14 p.m., Anthony Wheeler, 25, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on a warrant in the 3300 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking while under a temporary restraining order and violating a protective order.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!