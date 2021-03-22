You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, March 5

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Harding Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:02 p.m., Rupert Gil, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; conspiracy; participation in a criminal street gang; and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

ARREST — At 11:04 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

