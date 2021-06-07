INCIDENT — At 3:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North N Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block alley of East Prune and Airport avenues.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a person getting contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.