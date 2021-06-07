INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Duke Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North College Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor traffic injury near the intersection of West Lemon and South Smith streets.
INCIDENT —At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East El Camino and North Elizabeth streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Guillermo Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.