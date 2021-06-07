INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
ARREST — At 2:39 a.m., Brian Cervantes-Hernandez, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 1700 block of South Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony display of a firearm and threats.
ARREST — At 5:36 a.m., Pat Villegas, 62, was arrested in the 1600 block of Via Rico and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.