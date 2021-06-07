INCIDENT — At 3:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block alley of South E and F streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East Pine Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in an unlisted area of the city.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North A Street.
ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Brandon Witt, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Armstrong Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and drug charges.