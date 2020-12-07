Friday, Nov. 13

INCIDENT — At 10:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in an unspecified location in Santa Maria.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North V Street.
