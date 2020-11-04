You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

