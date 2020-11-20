Friday, Oct. 30

INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Desiree Lopez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; battery with serious bodily injury; false imprisonment; assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!