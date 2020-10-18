You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9

INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Orchard streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

