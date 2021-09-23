INCIDENT — At 2:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Farnel Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Suey and East Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Juleston Drive.
ARREST — At 12:50 p.m., Julio Martinez, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty; and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 12:50 a.m., Ignacio Mata, 41, was arrested at Santa Maria High School and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation, sexual penetration using force and continuous sexual abuse of a child.