Friday, Sept. 25

INCIDENT — At 10:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
ARREST — At 4:47 p.m., Moses Angel Abeytia, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 17000 block of Industrial Farm Road in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
