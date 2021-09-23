INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213