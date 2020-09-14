Friday, Sept. 4

INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the 100 block of South J Street and an arrest was made.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!