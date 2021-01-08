From the Vault: Philly native Terry Butler became a legend at Hancock College and Santa Maria High

Nearly every student who attended Santa Maria High School in the 1990s and 2000s knew Terry Butler.
Though Butler was an on-campus security guard and disciplinarian, he was known equally to those who got in trouble and those who did not. Tragically, Butler died suddenly in 2010 at the age of 45.
During his days on the Santa Maria High campus, Butler made friendly connections with students walking through its halls.
There was something else special about the tall, affable man who watched over the Santa Maria campus: He was once a basketball star at Hancock College who came to the area from his native Philly in the 1980s.
Butler grew up in North Philly and attended Edison High School where he was a standout basketball player, graduating with the class of 1983. Butler once scored 22 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a brutal quarterfinal playoff win over Mansion High, according to Ted Silary of the Philadelphia Daily News, who reports that Butler didn't pick up organized ball until the ninth grade.
"Edison High was the worst in terms of facilities, but the best as far as basketball and sports," Butler once said.
He then joined the Army as an 18-year-old and toured parts of Europe, continuing to play basketball in the military.
The 6-foot-5 post player then had a choice to make: Leave basketball behind and moving on with his life or giving it one more chance. Butler decided to keep his dream alive and came to Hancock College in 1988 to play for Bob White.
As a 22-year-old college freshman during the 1988-89 season, Butler was an experienced and savvy leader, according to coach White.
"(Terry) has been playing outstandingly. He gives us the maturity we need. The guys really look up to him," White said in a Dec. 20, 1988 story in the Times from Jeff DuBransky. Butler averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds a game that year.
Mike Gilless, a sophomore in '88, once said of Butler: "When we need a basket, we look for Terry."
Butler grew up playing at the renowned parks and rugged street games in Philadelphia, on the same courts as friend Hank Gathers and Pooh Richardson or Dallas Comegys, while looking up to Julius Erving, who played for the 76ers.
"I admired the things he stands for -- a family man, caring and down to earth, first -- and then the style of ball he plays, second," Butler once said of Dr. J.
Butler also had an affinity for Charles Barkley, another 76ers star. "He is my height and build," Butler said of Barkley, according to DuBransky. "Just seeing him being able to hang with the big NBA players makes me believe I can hang with the bigger college players I face."
Butler nearly never arrived at Hancock College. After spending a few years in the Army, where he was trained in artillery and infantry, Butler was thinking of reenlisting.
"I was ready to go back into the service and abandon my lifelong dream of playing college ball," Butler told DuBransky in 1988. "But, you know what is said, 'Good things come to those who wait."
Good things came for Butler. Who earned All-State recognition twice at Hancock and was named the All-Coast Valley Conference co-MVP in 1990. Butler was also an All-American that year. He averaged 21.7 points and 10 rebounds a game as a sophomore and signed with New Mexico State. Butler did not have a good experience at New Mexico State, suffering a knee injury during a slam dunk contest and feeling the coaching staff put their success ahead of his own health.
By 1994, Butler was back in Santa Maria and working at SMHS.
"I wish I could've gone to Hancock four years because once I left, I realized the good program that White has. When I went to New Mexico State I was just a number -- there were four or five other All-Americans just like me. It was impersonal there, not like Hancock," Butler told Times' sports writer Joey Kulkin while serving as Santa Maria's basketball coach.
Butler continued to work at Santa Maria High until his unexpected passing in May of 2010.
Player of the Decade Round Two
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
Walker the Warrior will face Keith Datu, of rival St. Joseph in the Elite Eight.
Walker was named All-Area MVP three times in his Righetti career: During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Kevin Barbarick once said of him: "Cameron is the best I've ever coached. And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."
Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior and played all five positions on the floor during his prep career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead, another nominee for Player of the Decade..
Walker played at Stanford for two seasons.
He'll go against former Knight Keith Datu, a 6-foot-7 post who scored about 1,500 points with the Knights, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks.
During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.
No. 10 Gage Gomez vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari
This matchup features two players who scored major upsets in the first round.
Gomez, the No. 10 seed, edged Case Bruton, the No. 7 seed to advance here. Gomez, now a freshman walk-on at UCSB after graduating in 2020, was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his prep career ended at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire slate of state title games.
Gomez averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season.
The former Arroyo Grande High sharpshooter will take on another efficient scoring threat in Abayari. The former Conquistadore shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conqs to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season.
Abayari was the LPL MVP that year. He was also voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Abayari senior season at Cabrillo included an unbeaten run through the LPL with a 12-0 record, despite Cabrillo losing the previous season's co-All-Area MVP Chad Brodhead.
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead
Walker, one of the most electric players the area has seen in not only this decade, but the 21st century goes against Brodhead in the second round.
JoJo Walker missed his freshman season of high school ball with a broken leg, but still went on to score 1,867 points in 93 career games at St. Joseph, averaging just over 20 points a game.
As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He averaged 18.7 points a game during his junior and sophomore seasons.
Walker was named the All-Area MVP in 2015-16 as the Knights won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title. He was named the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year.
Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 2013-14. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.
Brodhead was a lanky, talented wing player at Cabrillo, able to dunk, shoot, score and pass. He was the only player to loosen Cam Walker's strangle-hold on the All-Area MVP, earning co-MVP honors with the Righetti star in 2013-14.
No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas vs. No. 13 David Terrones
Sadaunykas will face Terrones in the second round. The former St. Joseph standout was only there for two seasons, but certainly left a legacy with the school.
A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sadunykas spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior.
As a senior, he bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game to earn earn PAC 8 League MVP honors and help the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.
Terrones, a hard-nosed guard under intense coach Gary West, earned his reputation as an elite competitor after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season.
After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall. He led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year.
Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.
