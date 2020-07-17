Further sectors in SLO County to close indoor operations

San Luis Obispo County has been instructed to re-close indoor operations of several sectors after the county was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Monday for exceeding COVID-19 case metrics, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.
As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the county must cease all indoor operations of fitness centers, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops, places of worship, malls, indoor protests and non-critical offices.
Over the past two weeks, San Luis Obispo County has seen 118 cases per 100,000 people, with the state threshold set at 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health.
San Luis Obispo County is joined by 30 other counties across the state, including Santa Barbara County, on the monitoring list.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!