ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Department of the Air Force will conclude fiscal year 2021 voluntary officer and enlisted force management programs May 27.
The application window for the expanded PALACE CHASE program and limited Active Duty Service Commitment waivers opened January 2021.
“We are pleased with the progress made to date,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “These voluntary programs helped balance the size of the force while providing flexible options that met some of our Airman’s needs and goals.”
Applications are processed on a first-in, first-out basis. Interested members should review the eligibility criteria and the list of eligible Air Force specialties, grades and year groups before submitting their applications for consideration. Applications will not be accepted after midnight CST May 27.
Airmen approved for a service commitment waiver are required to repay the government for related unearned portions of bonuses, special pays, education assistance and all other monetary incentives. Airmen released under the expanded PALACE CHASE program are relieved of recoupment obligation for unearned bonuses. Recoupment of education costs will be deferred contingent upon successful completion of the PALACE CHASE obligation.
For more information, and to apply, visit the Common Access Card-enabled myPers websites at FY 21 Enlisted Voluntary Force Management Program and FY 21 Officer Voluntary Force Management Program.