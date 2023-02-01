After achieving a big milestone, many athletes have said they had no idea they were approaching that mark.

Gavin Edick knew.

The Valley Christian Academy senior surpassed 1,000 career points at VCA during the Lions' 101-23 win at home against Maricopa Jan. 20. The defending Coast Coast Valley League champions clinched the CVL title after edging San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Tuesday.

Edick is the leading 3-point shooter on the VCA team, and point number 1,000 came on 3-pointer number eight against Maricopa. Edick went on to score 36 points.

"I've been playing varsity basketball at VCA for four years, and scoring 1,000 career points had been a goal of mine since my freshman year," Edick said on the eve of his team's Tuesday night game.

As his varsity basketball career has gone along, "I've been keeping track," of his career points total at VCA, Edick said. He leads the Lions in scoring this year at 25 points a game.

When Edick hit point number 1,000 during his time at Valley Christian Academy, "(VCA coach Christopher Maples) called timeout," and an announcement was made.

"It was pretty cool," Edick said.

The VCA senior said that when the Valley Christian Academy season ends, likely so will his competitive interscholastic basketball career.

"I don't think I'll play basketball in college," Edick said. "I might join some men's league."

Edick said he was unsure what college he eventually wants to attend.

Meanwhile, if 2023 is it for Edick's interscholastic basketball career, that career will end on a memorable note.

Lions clinch

The Lions put the wrap on a championship repeat Tuesday night with the 56-53 comeback win against second-place San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at VCA. The Lions moved to 16-9, 10-0 with two league games left. The Grizzlies are 10-4, 9-2. Even if the Grizzlies win their remaining league game and the Lions drop both of theirs, the Lions will be league champs because they won their two-game home-and-home series with the Grizzlies. Edick scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Sean Swain scored 19 points, snared seven rebounds and blocked five shots. "This was a good win for us," said VCA coach Christopher Maples. "We knew they would be a tough out. It was good to see our seniors come up big in the game's big moments." VCA will finish its regular season this week with two 6:30 p.m. games, Thursday night at Cuyama Valley and Friday night at Coastal Christian.

Panthers rising

After an 0-8 start to the season, the Pioneer Valley girls basketball team has reached the .500 mark in Ocean League play.

The Panthers won 48-17 at Atascadero Monday night to move to 5-5 in their Ocean League campaign. Angel Cardenas popped in 24 points for Pioneer Valley, and Kahlia Melton scored 10.

Pioneer Valley has gotten the job done mainly with defense during its surge. The Panthers have allowed more than 50 points just once in their five league wins.

Santa Maria Valley league leaders

Here is a summary of how other Santa Maria Valley League leaders besides VCA's boys basketball squad fared in recent competition. They were all scheduled to play league games Wednesday evening.

St. Joseph boys basketball team

The Knights (19-5, 10-0) rolled to a Mountain League win at Righetti Monday night. Tounde Yessoufou scored 36 points, with 30 coming in the first half. Julius Price and Abdoul Bare backed Yessoufou with 17 points apiece, and Caedin Hamilton scored 10. Jacob Nelson led Righetti with 12 points.

St. Joseph defeated Pioneer Valley 116-41 at St. Joseph Friday night in a prior Mountain League game.

St. Joseph girls basketball team

The Knights (21-3, 10-0) collected two Mountain League wins, 54-45 against second-place Orcutt Academy at Lakeview Junior High School, St. Joseph's closest league win to date, and 71-45 at home against Righetti Monday night.

Standout junior guard Avary Cain scored 27 points for the Knights in both games, and Kai Oani had 18 against Righetti. Gifti Tefera pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knights in that one, and Candace Kpetikou snared 10.

Righetti led St. Joseph 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Bree Luna, who had eight points at the time and was averaging 18-plus a game for the Warriors in league play, went out with an injury with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Warriors were without Irie Torres, one of their prime scorers and rebounders. Eva Delgado led Righetti with 14 points.

Elizabeth Johnson (19 points, 10 reobunds), Devyn Kendrick (12 points) and Khaelii Robertson (12 rebounds) led Orcutt Academy against the Knights.

St. Joseph girls soccer team

The Knights (17-1-1, 8-1-1) defeated Santa Maria 3-1 at home Friday night and won 2-0 at Atascadero Monday evening for their seventh and eighth straight league wins.

Elizabeth Vega had two goals total in the two games, and Grace Mensah, Marissa Jordan and Zorah Coulibaly, St. Joseph's scoring leader in the early season who had missed the past several games with an injury, all had one.

Mensah, Coulibaly and Bella Cosme all had an assist. Goalkeeper Remy Waldron made three saves in each game.

Righetti boys soccer team

The Warriors (10-4-5, 8-1-1) won twice to stay atop the Mountain League, 3-0 at Mission Prep Friday and 6-0 at home against Templeton Monday night.

Ace Espinosa tallied twice against Mission Prep, and Ethan Espino scored once. Rosendo Pineda and Andy Gonzales both had an assist. Goalkeeper Nick Calderon made seven saves. No stats were available for the Templeton game.

Righetti girls soccer team

The Warriors (15-4-1, 9-0-1) played to a 1-1 tie at Templeton Monday night, Righetti's first Ocean League game without a win.

Morro Bay is in second place at 8-1-1 in league games. Each team has four league games left.

Ohhhh boy

It's been well-documented by now. During a flag-raising ceremony for the Cincinnati Bengals at city hall prior to their AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs (which the Chiefs won), Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got all dorked-up and introduced a mock resolution declaring, "Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, being 3-0 against (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to determine whether or not he's his father."

I didn't think his apology - "....The competitive juices and the love for Cincinnati just really got away from me, and that's my bad," - was much better. Yes. That was definitely his bad.

"I embarrassed myself, I apologize, and I repent," would have worked much better.

We don't need lawmakers, anywhere or at any level, engaging in idiotic sports trash talk. Leave the smack talk for the players. They're the ones who do it best.