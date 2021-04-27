Gavin Long, Righetti baseball

Righetti swept a three-game set against rival St. Joseph and it was a solid all-around performance for the Warriors, but junior infielder Gavin Long was solid throughout.
Long went 5-for-11 with four runs, two RBIs and a double in the three games. The Warriors enter the week on a nine-game win streak.
