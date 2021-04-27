You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gavin Long, Righetti baseball

Gavin Long, Righetti baseball

042121 RHS SJHS BSB 01.JPG
Buy Now

Righetti second baseman Gavin Long reacts after tagging out St. Joseph's Steven Pallen on a throw from catcher Brodie Miller in the seventh inning of Wednesday's Mountain League game. The Warriors won 4-1, their seventh straight victory.

Righetti swept a three-game set against rival St. Joseph and it was a solid all-around performance for the Warriors, but junior infielder Gavin Long was solid throughout.

Long went 5-for-11 with four runs, two RBIs and a double in the three games. The Warriors enter the week on a nine-game win streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News