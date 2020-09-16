You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
📧 Get the latest local headlines directly in your inbox!

📧 Get the latest local headlines directly in your inbox!

If you’ve been looking for a concise summary of today's news we have a newsletter that could help you out! 

Delivered directly to your inbox, our daily headlines newsletter will give you the run-down on the latest, most important local headlines that you need to know about.

Like all of our newsletters, it’s easy to sign up for and is a convenient way to keep up with the latest local news wherever you are.

You can sign up for our daily headlines newsletter and any of our other great newsletters by visiting our newsletters page! Click here to head there now.

All you have to do on that page is click the checkbox next to the name of any newsletters you wish to sign up for, enter your email address and name and then click “Sign Up” to finish the process.

You can subscribe or unsubscribe to our newsletters at any time. You can edit all of your settings by clicking the “Edit your e-mail newsletter subscriptions” link at the bottom of any newsletter!

We hope you’ll take advantage of this convenient way to keep up with the great content we are able to produce thanks to supporters like you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Lompoc school district opts against seeking waiver to reopen, announces student support programs
Education

Lompoc school district opts against seeking waiver to reopen, announces student support programs

  • Updated

Citing a desire to operate with an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LUSD leaders declined to pursue a reopening waiver. Around the same time as that decision was made, however, district officials announced that teachers would soon be made available after school hours to help support students, and that by the end of September, the district would begin offering Saturday school for students via Zoom.

Simmons sisters, creators of 'Remember the Women' music video, are first nominee for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize
Local News

Simmons sisters, creators of 'Remember the Women' music video, are first nominee for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

  • Updated

Azyiah, Amia and Maliah Simmons, each of whom attended Lompoc High School in the 2019-20 school year, earned the nomination for their music video, which they created for a performing arts competition sponsored by EduHam, an educational spin-off of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. The girls were featured on "Good Morning America" this summer for their efforts.

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau
Obituaries

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News