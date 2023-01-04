The Mountain League figures to be a balanced one on the girls basketball side this year, and Nipomo served notice Tuesday night that it is ready.

The Titans (12-1, 1-0) kept their momentum going after winning the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic championship for the second straight year last week, beating Righetti (7-6, 0-1) 63-49 on Hubbell Court at Nipomo. Nipomo won its 10th straight. Righetti lost for the fourth consecutive time.

"This isn't the most depth the league has had," Nipomo senior guard Makennah Simonson said after she scored 12 points Tuesday night. "Everyone in the league lost two or three seniors," to graduation.

However, "Every league game is going to be competitive," Simonson, who was the MVP at the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second straight year, said. Every Mountain League team went into its league opener Tuesday night with a winning record.

The Titans lost a key senior from last season, Kacie Slover. Slover, who was also a cross country standout, averaged 10.9 points a game for the Titans last season, That was second on the team behind Simonson who averaged 15.2. Slover is now a freshman on the women's team at Cal Poly Humboldt.

St. Joseph (12-3, 1-0) has looked strong all year, and the Knights won 61-20 at Cabrillo (8-6, 0-1) Tuesday night. Orcutt Academy (11-2, 1-0) served notice that it will be in the mix when it comes to the race for the league championship by winning 73-55 at Mission Prep (7-6, 0-1) Tuesday night.

The Royals are traditionally one of the stronger teams in the league. So is Arroyo Grande (11-4, 1-0), which won 40-25 at Morro Bay (8-5, 0-1) Tuesday night.

Though the Titans figure to need to shoot better on a consistent basis if they are to contend for the league championship, they did manage to put up 63 points Tuesday night.

That was in good part because they shot 34 free throws. The Titans made 22. In a foul-filled game, the Warriors took 27 free throws themselves. They sank 17.

"We know we didn't shoot well tonight," Nipomo senior guard Kayden Sanders. said afterward. "We know that. We're going to work a lot on shooting at the next practice."

Sanders boosted the Titans by sinking nine of her 10 free throws. "We work a lot on free throws in practice," she said afterward. Sanders made sure Tuesday night that all of the work paid off.

Morgan Doss boosted the Titans scoring with nine points. All of the five points for Myley Doss came on two late third-quarter baskets, a three-pointer and a long two-point shot that blunted Righetti's brief momentum.

"That 3 Myley made was her first one this year," said Sanders.

"When someone makes a 3-point shot, that really changes the momentum."

Nipomo has characteristically relied a lot on its defense. This year, the Titans are yielding an average of just over 40 points a game. Their defenders, sparked by Simonson, were on Tuesday night.

The Titans never let the Warriors, who usually find a way to put points on the board even when their shooting is off, get into a rhythm on offense. Simonson made four steals in the first quarter, and she consistently stole the ball from a Righetti ballhandler or intercepted a pass afterward.

As for offense this season, Makennah Simonson leads the Titans with 17.1 points a game. Sophomore guard Belle Simonson averages 13.8 points a game, and Sanders is at 9.8. Belle Simonson scored eight points Tuesday night.

Makennah Simonson led the team in scoring as a freshman with 16.3 points a game, but she was hampered by injuries. She played in 19 of the team's 27 games her freshman season.

She didn't play her sophomore year. In a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Titans went 5-7 in the Mountain League but beat Paso Robles 44-39 for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 2 championship.

Slover led Nipomo to victory in that one. She scored 14 points.

Makennah Simonson has been able to play more as her high school career has gone along. She played in 27 of her team's 30 games last season. Nipomo lost to St. Joseph in the Central Section Open Division third-place game.

Simonson has played in all of her team's 13 games so far this season.

Neither Nipomo nor Righetti were at full strength Tuesday night. Nipomo was without three players on its roster. Righetti played minus Martha Durazo, one of its leading scorers who has been in Mexico during the holidays during Righetti's last four games, Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said.

Hitch said Wednesday that Durazo is back. Nipomo will play at Cabrillo at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Righetti will play at Arroyo Grande at the same time.