St. Joseph ended a nearly decade-long league title drought this year by winning the Mountain League championship.

That was the first time a St. Joseph girls hoops team won a league title since the 2012-13 season.

The Knights ended a decade-long drought last spring, winning a CIF divisional championship, the program's first since the 2009-10 season.

Now the Lady Knights are out for more.

St. Joseph is the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs. The Knights will host No. 3 Bakersfield Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the game must be purchased online or on the GoFan app.

The Knights aren't the only Mountain League team playing in the Open Division playoffs. Nipomo is the No. 4 seed and will play at top-seeded Clovis West, the multiple-time reigning Open Division champion.

The Knights have it

St. Joseph has it all. The Knights can score from inside and out and can defend all over the floor. They have size, skill and athleticism.

The Lady Knights are 21-3 on the year and rolled through the Mountain League with a 10-0 record as Nipomo finished in second place at 8-2 with both losses to St. Joseph.

Avary Cain, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, leads the team in scoring at 19 points a game. She adds 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Cain is a quick, athletic player that dominates opponents with her size and speed, though she possesses a smooth left-handed jump shot and can knock down the 3-point shot.

Senior Andrea Stajic is a more crafty scorer and can distribute the ball. Stajic, a Cal Poly commit, is averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. She also adds 2.5 steals per game.

Then there's Candace Kpetikou. The 6-foot-3 junior adds size in the paint. Kpetikou has a soft touch around the basket and can alter shots on defense in the paint. She averages 10.3 pounds, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Sophomore Kai Oani is the team's point guard. She averages 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

The Knights are adept at creating turnovers on defense and average 10.2 steals per game as a team.

Solid bench

The Knights also have a strong group of supporting and bench players. Freshman Mia Matautia averages 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Gifti Tefera, a 5-foot-11 junior, averages 4.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Vanezza Sevilla and Maggie Perez can also be counted upon to make key plays in big moments.

What about the Drillers?

Bakersfield lost to Righetti in the CIF-CS Division 1 final last year, but appears to be stronger this winter. The Drillers are 24-2 on the year and have won 11 straight games. They went 10-0 in the Southwest Yosemite League.

The two teams played on Dec. 30 at a tournament and St. Joseph won 49-36.

Cain had 19 points in that game, the only St. Joseph scorer in double-digits.

BHS is led by sophomore Faith Curry who averages 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Alexis Killebrew adds 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Kyla Wandick, a senior, leads the team with 5.8 assists per game. She averages 10.8 points.

Nipomo's chances against Clovis West

The Titans are in the unenviable spot of being the No. 4 team in the CIF Central Section and having to travel to play powerhouse Clovis West.

That game is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Clovis. The Golden Eagles are the No. 13 team in the state, per MaxPreps. Nipomo is ranked 69th.

Clovis West is 25-3 on the season and won another TRAC title with a 10-0 run through its league.

Nipomo was rewarded with the best season in program history by having to travel to play the top team in its section.

Clovis West has won nine straight section championships and 31 league titles, with 20 overall Central Section championships.

They are led by legendary coach Craig Campbell.

Nipomo won the CIF-CS Div. 2 title last year in Chris Litvinchuk's first season as head coach. They are 22-5 this season. There will be a third-place game to determine which team gets to go to the state playoffs, between the losers of the semifinals.