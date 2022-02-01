Orcutt Academy traveled across to town to play St. Joseph at Hofschulte Gym Tuesday night.
The atmosphere in the game preceding the contest certainly didn't feel like a game between teams that have combined to go 31-8 this season.
That's because St. Joseph, at 15-3, is just so dominant this season that Orcutt Academy, at 16-5, was hoping to just keep it close.
St. Joseph didn't made sure it wasn't.
The Knights rolled to a 68-30 win over the Spartans, improving to 16-3 on the season and 6-0 in the Mountain League. The Spartans are 4-3 in league and 16-6.
St. Joseph used its size to overwhelm Orcutt Academy. The Knights played an inside-out game with post player Candace Kpetikou, standing at 6-foot-3, getting good position inside the paint and either scoring inside or distributing the ball to teammates.
Avary Cain, at 5-foot-10, created problems for the Spartans with her ability to score from 3-point range and by attacking the basket. Cain finished with 27 points, six assists and four steals. Senior Andrea Stajic was key with her ability to run the offense and score from all over the court. She had 15 points and point guard Kai Oani added 14. St. Joseph has four games scheduled this week, with a game against Paso Robles at home on Wednesday.
Orcutt Academy wasn't able to use its full-court press offense because the Knights kept scoring and pressing on their own. Cain provided relentless defense on the perimeter against Chyanna Medina-Tell, one of the area's best scorers.
Cain scored nine quick points toward the end of the first quarter. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and then scored in transition and was fouled. When Cain made her foul shot the Knights led 24-4.
Orcutt Academy star Giselle Calderon woke the Spartan student section up a bit with a 3-pointer that cut the St. Joseph lead to 36-15 in the second quarter. The Knights led 37-16 at halftime and built up a 51-23 lead after three quarters.
In another Mountain League game Tuesday, Nipomo beat Righetti 52-40. The Titans are 20-4 overall and 6-1 in league. St. Joseph beat Nipomo 61-30 on Jan. 25 and is the second-rated team in the CIF Central Section. The Knights have won eight in a row and haven't lost since a Dec. 22 defeat against Camarillo, which is 24-0 on the season.
St. Joseph plays Paso Robles Wednesday, then is at home against Arroyo Grande on Friday at 6 p.m. before hosting Hanford in a non-league game on Saturday at 5 p.m. Orcutt Academy hosts Righetti on Friday at 6:30 p.m. then plays St. Joseph against on Feb. 8.
Mission Prep 39, Santa Maria 29
The Saints came up short on the road as Madison Garrity led the way with 10 points. Phoenix Becerra and Luz Olea each added six for the Saints, whose next game is a crosstown rivalry game vs. Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 74, Atascadero 61
St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou continued his stellar campaign with a 43-point performance in Atascadero.
After recording a triple-double last week in the win over Righetti, Luis Marin, a junior, had 11 points.
The Knights host Arroyo Grande on Friday at 7:30 p.m. after the girls game at St. Joseph. The Eagles lost to St. Joseph in overtime last month.