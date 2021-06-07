Another busy night of basketball is on deck for the Santa Maria Valley.
Three Orcutt teams will host girls basketball semifinal games Tuesday night.
Righetti, St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy, three Mountain League teams, will try to punch their tickets to CIF Central Section title games. Nipomo's girls are also in the semifinals but will travel to face top seed Bakersfield Ridgeview in Division 2.
Let's take a look at the matchups.
Division 1
No. 3 Hanford at No. 2 Righetti, 6 p.m.
This one figures to certainly be a battle.
Righetti is 12-2 on the season and coming off a 81-34 shellacking of Bakersfield Stockdale in its first playoff game.
Hanford is 14-2 and beat Clovis East 59-44 in its quarterfinal game. The Bullpups are led by junior Corin Camara, who's averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Camara has knocked down 45 3-pointers on the season.
All top four seeds advanced to the semifinals in Division 1. Top-seed Buchanan hosts No. 4 Bakersfield, the defending D1 champ, in the other semifinal.
If Buchanan wins its semifinal, it would host the Hanford-Righetti winner. If Righetti wins and Bakersfield wins, Righetti would host Bakersfield.
Senior Tinisha Edwards 12 points a game for Hanford.
"In CIF, I just try to take it one game at a time," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said after the win over Stockdale. "I was focused on Stockdale. I have one game film of Hanford and I glanced at it; maybe five minutes. I haven't studied it like I want to. They have a solid shooter and they're physical. They trap the ball a lot. We'll have to play our top game in order to win Tuesday."
Division 2
No. 5 Nipomo at No. 1 Bakersfield Ridgevew, 4 p.m.
The Titans rolled past Porterville Monache in the quarterfinals 57-27 as Kacie Slover, a junior standout, paced Nipomo with 21 points.
Ridgeview beat Bakersfield Liberty 71-55 in its quarterfinal game. Ridgeview is 8-3 on the season.
Nipomo is 7-7. Slover has averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.
The other semifinal in Division 2 features No. 3 Paso Robles taking on No. 2 Oakhurst Yosemite.
If Nipomo upsets Ridgeview, the Titans would either play at Yosemite in Oakhurst or at Paso Robles Thursday.
Division 3
No. 6 Porterville at No. 2 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
The Knights had an up-and-down game against Lemoore in the quarterfinals, getting out-scored 18-2 in the second quarter on Friday after leading 46-24 at the break.
The Knights pulled away for a 79-63 win in the end.
In the win over Lemoore, Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, finished with a team-high 24 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter. Gifti Tefera, another sophomore, had 10 points in the fourth and finished with 16. Freshman Avary Cain had 23 points for St. Joseph. Sophomore Maggie Perez started and provided key rebounding and play-making for the Knights.
The Tigers were able to stay in it by knocking down 15 3-pointers in the game.
Porterville, the No. 6 seed, upset No. 3 seed Arvin 52-37. Top seed Fresno Roosevelt faces No. 5 seed Tollhouse Sierra in the other semifinal.
Division 4
No. 4 Kerman at No. 1 Orcutt Academy, 6 p.m.
The Spartans did more than enough to fend off West Bakersfield in the quarterfinals.
Orcutt Academy put away West with nine points in the first 3:24 of the fourth quarter. The Spartans beat the Vikings 58-36. Calderon finished with 17 points in the win. The Spartans are 8-5 on the season. Kerman is also 8-5.
Erynn Padhal scored 15 of her game high 20 points before halftime in the win over West. No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian hosts No. 6 McFarland in the other semifinal.
If Orcutt Academy wins Tuesday, the Spartans will host the D4 title game, likely on Thursday.
Photos: Spartans tip off CIF playoffs
060321 OAHS CIF 01.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 02.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 03.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 04.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 05.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 06.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 07.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 08.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 09.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 10.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 11.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 12.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 13.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 14.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 15.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 16.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 17.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 18.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 19.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 20.JPG
Updated
060321 OAHS CIF 21.JPG
Updated
Photos: St. Joseph girls pull away from Lemoore in CIF opener