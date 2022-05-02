A Goleta man was arrested on suspicion of a robbery charges following an incident in which he tried to take several power tools from Buellton's Tractor Supply Co. and fled the scene in a vehicle with a dog, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the a report of a robbery by force at the store located in the 200 block of Highway 246 and were advised that a suspect fought with an employee while stealing power tools, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said that an employee provided a description of the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, and his vehicle, including the license plate number and that a small dog was inside of the vehicle as it headed toward Highway 101.

Deputies from the sheriff's headquarters were monitoring the call and located Rodriguez's vehicle in the area of Walnut and Dawn lanes shortly after 11 a.m., stopped the vehicle and detained Rodriguez, according to Zick.

Boxes of new power tools were allegedly located inside the vehicle after Rodriguez was stopped. Additionally, deputies located the small dog, which was returned to its home, and also returned the power tools back to Tractor Supply, according to Zick.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. His bail was listed at $100,000.