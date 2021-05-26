The Knights have gone wire-to-wire.

St. Joseph's girls golf team completed its unbeaten run through the Ocean League Monday with a win at the league finals.

In the 18-hole final, hosted by the Santa Maria Country Club, the Knights' home course, St. Joseph cruised to the win with a final team score of 470.

The Knights won every league dual this spring and advance to the CIF Central Section Division 2 tournament.

Orcutt Academy finished second behind the Knights with a team score of 513. Mission Prep was third at 547 and Pioneer Valley was one shot behind in fourth at 548. Santa Maria was fifth at 634.

St. Joseph's Kaitlyn Nuñez was the league medalist with a score of 89 at SMCC. Nuñez had three birdies and one-putted on eight holes to earn medalist honors.

Annie Heyble shot a 93 for the Knights, Macie Taylor carded a 94, Sophia Cordova came in with a score of 95 and Bella Aldridge shot 99 to help St .Joseph win the tournament.

Orcutt Academy was led by Danica Black and Melissa Burns, who each shot 93. Lauren McClung came in with a 106, Kariss Whitford carded a 110 and Luna Sahagun shot 111 to round out the scoring for the Spartans.

Mission Prep's Margaret Heffernan came closest to matching the medalist Nuñez with a score of 90. Tabitha VanderHorst and Kate Heffernan shot 104 for the Royals. Beth Heffernan shot 105 and Eleanor Selby scored 144.

Carmen Guerrero had a big day for Pioneer Valley, shooting a 94. Clarissa Novela was also solid with a score of 97. Marissa Dollinger and Meghan Contreras each shot 118 for the Panthers and Breanna Villalobos finished with a score of 121.

Santa Maria was powered by the 110 shot by senior Vivecca Baray. Also scoring for the Saints were Sofia Regalado (118), Natalie Gonzales (132), Yuridia Ramos (134) and Phoebe Becerra (140).

Nipomo had just two golfers compete with Alexa Burdick shooting a 94 and Shaley Stuart carding a 134.

Four Ocean League qualified for the divisional CIF Central Section tournaments.

St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy advance to the Division 2 tournament while Mission Prep and Pioneer Valley qualified for the Division 3 tournament. The tournaments will be held June 2 in Lemoore at the Lemoore Municipal Golf Course.

Pioneer Valley has qualified for the tournament in back-to-back years, a first for the program.

Girls tennis

Area Tournament

Michahjuliana Lundberg of St. Joseph and Amber Wey of Orcutt Academy qualified for the singles semifinals at the Area Tournament at San Luis Obispo Saturday and advanced to the CIF Central Section Tournament.

The tournament will take place at Clovis Buchanan High School Friday and Saturday. A total of 16 singles and doubles qualifiers from various Central Section area tournaments are slated to take part in the sectional tourney.