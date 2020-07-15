Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

A vacant lot in downtown Lompoc has been cleaned and renovated by a neighboring cannabis business, which is looking to transform the space into an Old Town gathering spot.
Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to the south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
