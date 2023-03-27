Growing Grounds held its annual 'Everything Edible' fundraising sale over the weekend, though there's one more chance to score fresh vegetables for a cause.
The fundraiser continues on April 1 in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Growing Grounds Farm, located at 820 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria, is a local source for pesticide-free produce, flowers and fruit and vegetable plants.
The project is a part of Transitions-Mental Health Association, which combines horticultural therapy and vocational training to provide individuals with mental illness employment and an environment where personal growth can be realized.
The Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria was launched in October of 2000 and was modeled on the group's successful sister business, Growing Grounds Farm and Nursery in San Luis Obispo.
There are also fundraisers scheduled at Tiber Canyon Olive Ranch in San Luis Obispo on April 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Halcyon Farms in Arroyo Grande; April 21 from 12-5 p.m. and April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual spring plant sale features over 30 tomato varieties, summer vegetables, herbs, natives and flowers.
The Santa Maria Growing Grounds location has a farmstand that is open Thursdays from 12-3 p.m. and is open for plant sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Most employees are referred to the program by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. Typically, the farm employs people who have been diagnosed with persistent illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder or major depression.