Hancock College all-sport season passes are available to the public for the 2023-24 school year. To purchase a pass, fans should visit AHCBulldogs.com/ticketing or visit the school website.
The all-sport season pass permits entry into all regular season Hancock home games for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and softball. Passes are not required for home soccer, swimming or golf events during the regular season.
A standard all-sport season pass permits entry for up to two individuals per event, while a family pass allows entry for up to four individuals per event. Sales for the all-sport pass option ae set to close Oct. 20.
Sport-specific season passes will go on sale at a later date, while single-game tickets will be available for purchase on the ticketing page one week prior to each event.
The Bulldogs will partner with Hometown Ticketing for the cashless ticketing procedures. Through Hometown Ticketing's platform, tickets and passes purchased can be received via email and/or downloaded to a mobile or smartphone device for expedited entry into each home venue.
Fans opting to paly for single-game tickets on the day of the event can do so by using a credit card, debit card or ApplePay.