Hancock College freshman power forward-center Taevon Pierre-Louis is listed on the Bulldogs roster at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds. Kevin Kogbara, another Hancock freshman power-forward, checks in at 6-7, 260. Both are agile inside players.
The West Hills Lemoore defense simply could not slow down either one in the paint during the last 12:34, and the Bulldogs came from being 63-52 down at that point to beat the Golden Eagles 78-76.
The Hancock rally started soon after West Hills Lemoore missed on a dunk try.
Pierre-Louis scored 12 points during the big Hancock stretch run and Kogbara scored eight. Quincy Bentley nailed the winning 3-point shot for the Bulldogs from deep in the right corner, the only one of six tries he made, with 19.1 seconds left, and Jaylan Walton's 3-point try for the Golden Eagles as time was running out missed after the Bulldogs had blocked a shot seconds earlier.
Kogbara and Pierre-Louis kept barreling toward the basket during the Bulldogs' run, and the Golden Eagles were powerless to thwart them. In fact, Kogbarth and Pierre-Louis traded baskets on Hancock points 58-68.
Hancock (5-5) won its second straight to get back to .500. The Golden Eagles, who led 46-34 at halftime, slipped to 6-3.
The Golden Eagles came in averaging 90.5 points a game. They hesitated not at all to take uncontested 3-pointers from 25-30 feet out, and a lot of them went in during the first half. Things changed when the Bulldogs extended their defensive pressure farther upcourt in the second.
"They could shoot way past the 3-point line, and at halftime we knew, 'Hey, we gotta pressure them into taking shots they're not comfortable taking,'" Pierre-Louis, the Northern Santa Barbara College Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week for the week that ended Saturday, said afterward.
With the way the Golden Eagles were shooting the ball in the first half, "They earned our respect," said Hancock coach Tyson Aye. "They already had it (going in), but we knew we had to extend our defensive pressure."
Kogbara, too, said the Bulldogs got the message at halftime that they had better start marking the Eagles more closely and contesting more shots.
"For sure, we found out that they can shoot from 25-30 feet out and that we'd better get out there," and pressure them, Kogbarth said.
Aye thinks his team is trending in the right direction.
"We've been through a lot early in the season," said Aye. "There were multiple games we felt we gave away. Our guys are resilient, they've fought and we're playing better.
"Our guys made the adjustments in the second half, they found a way and we got the win."
There was a lot of slippage on the floor during the second half, and there were frequent breaks in the action as workers, assisted by players and officials, mopped the floor with towels. Once, a West Hills ballhandler slipped and fell, lost the ball and Hancock scored a basket in transition.
Pierre-Louis, a native of Lorain, Ohio, who said he had been out of school since 2019 before landing at Hancock, was one assist away from a double-double Saturday. The freshman racked up 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
For the season, he is averaging 16.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game.
Pierre-Louis led four Bulldogs in double figures Saturday. Kogbara finished with 17 points, Onias Outlaw put in 11 and Vondre Chase added 10.
Walton led all scorers with 29 points, but 25 of those came in the first half. Keasean Bazlie scored 11 points for the Golden Eagles, and Jose Martinez and Isaiah Jones had 10 each. Pierre-Louis, with his 12, had the game-high in rebounds. Martinez snared a team-high 10 rebounds for West Hills Lemoore to notch a double-double.
After a wild sequence in the second half near the West Hills basket, Chase, along with DeMari Tate of West Hills Lemoore, were each hit with a technical foul and Hancock's Zachary Asieson was ejected. Walton made the free throw on the technical to tie the score at 66-all, but Pierre-Louis scored on the Hancock possession to put the Bulldogs ahead 68-66.
The Bulldogs will play at Santa Monica at 3 p.m. this Saturday in another non-conference game.