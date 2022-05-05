Hancock College opened its new Veteran Success Center, creating a larger lounge and academic resource space for the roughly 400 students who use its services.

The new space includes a lounge area with chairs and TVs, computers and printers for work, and new offices for center staff to advise the students.

“Seeing this is so wonderful. I think the one at Cal Poly is maybe a third the size of this one,” said Bobby Ramos, veteran and former Hancock student, during an open house at the center on Tuesday. “After my time in the service, I struggled a lot with [post-traumatic stress disorder]. With the support at the Veteran Success Center at Hancock, I was eventually able to go on and get my bachelor’s at Cal Poly.”

The new space was designed and built with grant funding after the veteran community outgrew its original space in the Mechanics Bank Student Center, according to Stephanie Crosby, director of the Learning Assistance Program, Student Health Services and Veteran Success Center.

“A lot of veterans come from a very structured, tight unit lifestyle to being individuals as students and it can be challenging. It’s one of our goals to help model that cohort for them,” Crosby said.

Besides offering a workspace, the center provides access to campus resources like tutoring, health services and registration help. Through programs like peer mentoring, it helps ease the transition into civilian life.

“The age gap was a shocker,” said David Gaspar, former Marine and current student. “I’d be doing group work in class, and would just see these kids slacking off; It would make me mad. But it helps having people I can share these stories with, who can relate.”

According to Crosby, the Veterans Success Center serves about 400 current students who are veterans, active duty and veterans’ dependents, although there are likely more on campus who just aren’t currently using the services.

“This place is a really tight community,” said Ozvaldo Reyes, former Marine and current student. “Everyone’s always helping each other, making sure we keep up the motivation and get connected with other resources.”

The center held an open house Tuesday, where local veterans, current students and staff were able to tour the new facilities.

"The veterans community is so strong here, all the way from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara," Crosby said. "They give us so much support, and we are very thankful."