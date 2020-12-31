Hancock women make playoffs despite being short-handed

+2 Central Coast Classic: Hancock made playoff run despite only having six players The Hancock women’s basketball team carried six players most of the season. The Bulldogs still made it to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California women’s basketball regional.

Despite only having six healthy players for much of the season, the Hancock women's basketball team still made the CCCAA playoffs.

“I’ve had small rosters before,” coach Cary Nerelli told the Times early in 2020. “But nothing like this.”

The Bulldogs actually had five players during one game. Point guard Aryanna Gonzales was out for that one with an injured ankle. The Bulldogs finished 14-16 despite those obstacles.

+6 Difference-makers: Cary Nerelli's coaching career spans more than 40 years For all of his success, Nerelli was inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame in 2014 and then the Northern Santa Barbara County Hall of Fame in 2018.

