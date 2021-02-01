Hannah Walls led the way for Valley Christian Academy basketball

Player Profile: Hannah Walls Valley Christian Academy, C/PG (2012-16) 5-foot-9 Won CIF-SS title at VCA

Named CVL MVP as a senior

Averaged 13 pts, 10 rebs, 6 assts in 2015-16

Played two seasons at Hancock

Played final season at Eastern Nazarene

There have been some accomplished basketball players on the Central Coast.

So many so, in fact, that sometimes tremendous players who put together historic careers get overlooked.

Is Hannah Walls one of those players?

Well, she certainly put together an impressive career during her days at Valley Christian. Though, not all agree that she was overlooked.

Walls won a CIF Southern Section championship with the Lions as a sophomore. She was a contributor on that squad and a starter, but didn't carry the team. That role went to Simone Swain, who was named league and CIF divisional MVP during that 2013-14 season.

Walls, though, blossomed at VCA. She was named the Coast Valley League during her final season there.

Randy Stanford, the head coach at VCA, speaks highly of the former Lion.

"She was one of the hardest working and most versatile kids that I've ever coached," Stanford says of Walls.

Just how versatile was Walls? Well Stanford says she went from playing inside for the first half of her career at VCA before completely changing roles and becoming a perimeter standout in the second half of her career.