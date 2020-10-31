Haunting history: Visiting the unmarked grave of Santa Maria's first hanging victim

Back in 1890, a rabble-rousing saloon owner named Edmund Luther Criswell became Santa Maria's first and only known hanging victim after killing the local constable in a shootout, creating a haunting legend that continues to be told over a century later.
This is one of several stories about early Santa Maria that has been preserved throughout the years by historians and in the Santa Maria Cemetery. Along with Criswell's unmarked grave, the cemetery holds the graves of Harry Blochman, a 13-year-old from a well-respected family whose 1901 murder shocked the town, and of Civil War soldiers fighting for both the Union and the Confederacy.
In a series of videos called "History in the Cemetery," Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum curator Cindy Ransick shares the stories of Criswell and other figures who have come to be associated with Santa Maria's early history.
Even before his murder of constable Isaac Wesley "Doc" Southard, Criswell had gotten on the town's bad side, thanks to his surly attitude and practice of posting insulting messages about local residents inside his business, the Seventy-Six Saloon.
"In his saloon he had a blackboard, and he liked to write scurrilous statements about the townspeople, usually townspeople of some standing, and that's kind of what got him at odds with Doc Southard … who came into town to put a stop to all of that writing," Ransick said.
The saloon was located in an area known then as Whiskey Row, now the 100 block of East Main Street, according to historical records. Serving as the town's watering hole, Whiskey Row had the reputation for nefarious activity, where working men would go to let loose and women were not permitted.
The Seventy-Six Saloon would have been located at 11 E. Main St. However, along with most of Whiskey Row, any remaining trace of the building has since been demolished and turned into Central Park Plaza.
Several arguments between Criswell and the constable about these insults written in his saloon eventually led to a shootout between the two men, which left Criswell injured and the constable dead. Criswell survived after being patched up by a local doctor, but it wasn't long before angry vigilantes wanted justice.
While under house arrest at his saloon, a group of townspeople broke in and hanged him from the rafters of his building, putting an end to his harassing messages once and for all.
While Criswell is believed to lay in the Santa Maria Cemetery, local distaste for his character and his deeds left him with an unmarked grave, thought to be in plot No. 83 of the cemetery.
"The residents were so unhappy that they actually put him in an unmarked grave, because there was some fear that he might be dug up and there might be some kind of desecration that went along with his death," Ransick said.
Part of the rope used to execute Criswell that day is preserved in the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, still fashioned into a noose.
Part 1 of Ransick's four-part "History in the Cemetery" focuses on early crime, telling the story of Criswell as well as the details of young Blochman's death.
In subsequent episodes, Ransick recounts Civil War history related to the cemetery, gives a tour of different headstones over the years, and discusses resting areas of the city's founding fathers.
To watch the "History in the Cemetery" series, visit the city of Santa Maria YouTube page at youtube.com/watch?v=WzjKaptjT6A.
To find the headstone of someone buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery, residents can use santamaria.cemsites.com. The mobile site allows users to enter a name and then follow navigation to the site of their grave, Ransick said.
The Santa Maria Cemetery is located at 1501 S. College Drive.
