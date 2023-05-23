Athletes turned out in force, and so did their supporters at the annual Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District Track Meet at Santa Maria High School Saturday.

The stands on the home side of the field were packed, and 11 schools participated in the meet including Alvin, Battles, Bruce, Jimenez, Liberty, Libbon, Miller, Oakley, Ontiveros, Sanchez and Tunnell.

Teams were coed and athletes ranged in grade level from third-through-sixth. Ontiveros won the meet with 115 points. Liberty was the runner-up with 95 and third-place Sanchez scored 65.

Events were separated by grade level. Open events included the third-through-sixth grade girls and boys 100, third-through-fourth grade girls and boys 400, and fifth-through-sixth grade girls and boys 800. The relay event was the third-through-sixth grade girls and boys 4x1 relay.

Liberty fourth grader Mila Estrada was a double winner. She won the girls fourth grade 100 and 400.

Estrada won the 100 despite she and the other finalists having to run again because of a technical malfunction on their first try. Runners crossed the finish line then were told they would need to run again after some other heats in their event.

"I wasn't really extra tired," during her de facto second 100 finals race, said Estrada. "We had some time to catch our breath."

After she won the 400, Estrada said, "I think I like this race best. It gives me more time to get up speed."

The track meet was the first for Estrada this year. "What I liked best was just getting to run with everybody," she said.

Miller sixth grader Saul Ramos won the boys sixth grade 100 and placed in the 800. He ran both races with a mask on.

No, Ramos said, it wasn't difficult to breathe with the mask on. "This was my first time at the meet," Ramos said. "What I like best is just racing with everyone."

Alvin fifth grader Jazlin Gonzalez started quickly in her 800 race, slowed for a while then found another gear and won the race. Liberty fifth grader Pedro Chavez won a close race down the last homestretch to take the boys fifth grade 800.

Here is a list of the winners in each event.

Open events: Third grade girls 100: Lujelle Ofeciar, Ontiveros; Third grade boys 100: Ethan Vazquez, Ontiveros; fourth grade girls 100: Estrada; fourth grade boys 100: Julian Oristigui, Battles; fifth grade girls 100: Stephanie Asuquo, Liberty; fifth grade boys 100: Aiden Baez, Oakley; sixth grade girls 100: Samantha Blatchly, Jimenez; sixth grade boys 100: Ramos.

Third grade girls 400: Isabella Reyes, Ontiveros; third grade boys 400: Eric Tinoca, Bruce; fourth grade girls 400: Estrada; fourth grade boys 100: Abdiel Franco, Sanchez.

Fifth grade girls 800: Gonzalez; fifth grade boys 800: Chavez. Sixth grade girls 800: Naomi Pankratz, Jimenez; sixth grade boys 800: Alan Guzman, Liberty.

Here are the 4x1 relay winners.

Third grade girls: Libbon; Third grade boys: Ontiveros; Fourth grade girls; Liberty; fourth grade boys: Sanchez; Fifth grade girls: Sanchez. Fifth grade boys: Battles; sixth grade girls: Jimenez; sixth grade boys: Jimenez.