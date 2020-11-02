You have permission to edit this article.
Highway 101 southbound in Santa Maria closed at Donovan
Highway 101 southbound in Santa Maria closed at Donovan

Both lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road in Santa Maria are closed as police respond to a report of shots fired, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans is urging motorists to use Highway 135/Broadway in Santa Maria as an alternative route.

No further information was available, and it was unclear when the highway would reopen.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

