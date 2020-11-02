Highway 101 southbound in Santa Maria closed at Donovan

Both lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road in Santa Maria are closed as police respond to a report of shots fired, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 5.
Caltrans is urging motorists to use Highway 135/Broadway in Santa Maria as an alternative route.
No further information was available, and it was unclear when the highway would reopen.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
