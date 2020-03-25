Hints from Heloise: Oatmeal

BLENDER VS. FOOD PROCESSOR

Carolyn, food processors have interchangeable blades with each blade designed to do different tasks. Blenders have blades that are fixed and may not be suited for some foods. For blending liquids, making purees or chopping smaller items, a blender is fine to use. Food processors have an opening at the top that allows you to add more items while the processor is working. A blender does not have an opening at the top. You'll need to stop the blender to add items or other ingredients. A food processor is built to handle larger, solid items because their motors are far more powerful than the motors usually found in a blender. A blender needs a little liquid to grind properly, while a food processor does not. A blender is cheaper and less bulky than a food processor. -- Heloise