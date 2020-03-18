Hints from Heloise: Stainless steel sink

Dear Heloise: I just bought a new stainless-steel sink for my kitchen, but I'm worried it'll end up looking like my old one, which wasn't too shiny after a couple of years. How do I keep it nice looking? -- Grace in Mississippi

Grace, first of all, never use an abrasive cleanser. Just sprinkle some baking soda in the sink and scrub with a damp cloth. Vinegar is great for removing those annoying water spots and built-up gunk.

FRUIT BREAD

Dear Heloise: When I make any kind of fruit bread, I grease my pan then sprinkle the pan with a sugar and cinnamon mixture. The bread just seems to slide out so much easier than with flour and it gives a much better finish to the breads. -- Mrs. Teddy D., Royal Palm Beach, Florida

MERINGUE

Dear Heloise: Recently we ate in a cafe that had the best pie. The meringue was 3 or 4 inches high. They said it was a secret recipe and wouldn't give it to me. Do you have any idea how it is made? -- Rosemary F., via email

