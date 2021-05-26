Members of the Pioneer Valley girls track and field team can call themselves champions.
The Panthers won the Ocean League title last week, the first girls track title in school history.
Pioneer Valley first fielded varsity teams in 2005 and had never won a girls track title before the Panthers' victory last Friday at the Ocean League Finals.
They out-scored every league opponent in team scoring, with their closest match coming in a 73-59 win over Morro Bay. The Panthers beat Santa Maria 96-31, Templeton 106.5-20.5, Mission Prep 120-7 and Orcutt Academy 91-36.
"We had most of our girls doing three or four events," coach Ben Alberry said. "Whatever we asked them to do, they did, whether it was jumping, hurdles, distance or sprinting. Most of them were doing sprinting and distance. Whatever we asked of them, they did and they did their best. It was a difficult, windy day and that didn't slow them down."
A number of veteran Pioneer Valley athletes helped in the win, though Kiana San Juan and Katie Magni were particularly helpful.
San Juan, who's also the top player on the school's basketball team, competed in four events. She finished second in the 100- and 200-meter races behind Orcutt Academy's Sarah Parkinson. San Juan was then third in the 400-meter race and helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
"It's really exciting because I've never won a championship before," San Juan said. "It's great because I love track and this is such a great team."
How did San Juan feel after running the 400?
"I wanted to die," she said. "But it was fun. It went by faster than I thought it would. It wasn't that bad."
Magni helped the Panthers win the 4x400 relay with teammates Stephannie Jimenez, Makayla Gonzalez and Consuelo Sanchez. Magni was second in the 400 and fifth in the 800.
"Katie has done a lot of great stuff for us this year," Alberry said. "She's run the 800, the 400. She ran the 200. She was ready to do shot put if we needed her."
Magni said, "It's great to have this championship especially after dealing with COVID over the last year. It's a real mood booster for not only the girls team, but the boys as well."
Freshman Natalie Diaz-Salto helped with a third-place finish in the 100 and a fourth-place finish in the 200.
The Panthers' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams qualified for the upcoming CIF meet. Ocean League athletes will compete at a meet Friday with the goal of qualifying for CIF.
Gonzalez, a sophomore, was third in the 1,600. Sanchez was fourth in the 400. Sophomore Sophia Trejo was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and Claudia Cortes finished third in the 300 hurdles. Sophomore Alanysia Leon won the shot put at 29 feet, 1.5 inches and Jeda Dionisio was second at 28-7.5. Leon finished second in the discus and Rachel Ramos, a senior, was fourth. Muisa Naniong was fourth in the high jump and Mae Lampitoc was third in the triple with teammate Silvia Betancourt taking fourth with a PR of 27-2.
"We have a young team, most of our team is sophomores," Alberry said. "Lucky for us, we're going to be bringing most of them back for a couple years. Last year we knew we were going to have a good team. I thought we were going to win it last year, but COVID ruined that season. Even though we were off for so many months, we didn't skip a beat."
VOTE: 11 up for Male and Female Athlete of the Week
Hayden Jory, Cabrillo basketballUpdated
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Parker Reynolds, Righetti swimUpdated
Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
Ethan Blum, Arroyo Grande swimUpdated
Blum, a senior for the Eagles, won the 50 free, the 200 relay, 400 free relay and finished third in the 100 free as the Eagles won the Mountain League title.
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.
Alex Milner, Santa Maria basketballUpdated
Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc trackUpdated
Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.
He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.
Ramses Valencia, Hancock trackUpdated
Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.
Vote for Male Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)Updated
Jordyne Sarellano, Righetti softballUpdated
Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
Kiana San Juan, Pioneer Valley trackUpdated
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans.
She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
The sophomore helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals last Thursday.