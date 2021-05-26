Members of the Pioneer Valley girls track and field team can call themselves champions.

The Panthers won the Ocean League title last week, the first girls track title in school history.

Pioneer Valley first fielded varsity teams in 2005 and had never won a girls track title before the Panthers' victory last Friday at the Ocean League Finals.

They out-scored every league opponent in team scoring, with their closest match coming in a 73-59 win over Morro Bay. The Panthers beat Santa Maria 96-31, Templeton 106.5-20.5, Mission Prep 120-7 and Orcutt Academy 91-36.

"We had most of our girls doing three or four events," coach Ben Alberry said. "Whatever we asked them to do, they did, whether it was jumping, hurdles, distance or sprinting. Most of them were doing sprinting and distance. Whatever we asked of them, they did and they did their best. It was a difficult, windy day and that didn't slow them down."

A number of veteran Pioneer Valley athletes helped in the win, though Kiana San Juan and Katie Magni were particularly helpful.

San Juan, who's also the top player on the school's basketball team, competed in four events. She finished second in the 100- and 200-meter races behind Orcutt Academy's Sarah Parkinson. San Juan was then third in the 400-meter race and helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.

"It's really exciting because I've never won a championship before," San Juan said. "It's great because I love track and this is such a great team."

How did San Juan feel after running the 400?

"I wanted to die," she said. "But it was fun. It went by faster than I thought it would. It wasn't that bad."

Magni helped the Panthers win the 4x400 relay with teammates Stephannie Jimenez, Makayla Gonzalez and Consuelo Sanchez. Magni was second in the 400 and fifth in the 800.

"Katie has done a lot of great stuff for us this year," Alberry said. "She's run the 800, the 400. She ran the 200. She was ready to do shot put if we needed her."

Magni said, "It's great to have this championship especially after dealing with COVID over the last year. It's a real mood booster for not only the girls team, but the boys as well."

Freshman Natalie Diaz-Salto helped with a third-place finish in the 100 and a fourth-place finish in the 200.

The Panthers' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams qualified for the upcoming CIF meet. Ocean League athletes will compete at a meet Friday with the goal of qualifying for CIF.

Gonzalez, a sophomore, was third in the 1,600. Sanchez was fourth in the 400. Sophomore Sophia Trejo was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and Claudia Cortes finished third in the 300 hurdles. Sophomore Alanysia Leon won the shot put at 29 feet, 1.5 inches and Jeda Dionisio was second at 28-7.5. Leon finished second in the discus and Rachel Ramos, a senior, was fourth. Muisa Naniong was fourth in the high jump and Mae Lampitoc was third in the triple with teammate Silvia Betancourt taking fourth with a PR of 27-2.

"We have a young team, most of our team is sophomores," Alberry said. "Lucky for us, we're going to be bringing most of them back for a couple years. Last year we knew we were going to have a good team. I thought we were going to win it last year, but COVID ruined that season. Even though we were off for so many months, we didn't skip a beat."