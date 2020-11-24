You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday drive-in bingo events planned for seniors, families in December

Holiday drive-in bingo events planned for seniors, families in December

From the What you need to know for Wednesday, November 25 series
  • Updated

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning two drive-in holiday bingo events at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in December, with one option for seniors and another for families.

Holiday bingo, reserved for residents 50 years of age and older, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11. 

On Dec. 12, residents of all ages are invited to family holiday bingo from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with bingo cards available for everyone 5 years of age and older. 

Both events are free and will include a variety of holiday prizes, and maybe even some yuletide surprises, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.  

To register for either bingo event and for more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News