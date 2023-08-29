Imagine doing what you love for sixty years.
That’s only half of the legacy of the late Patricia “Patty” Boyd, who taught piano lessons for over six decades both privately and at Allan Hancock College, touching the lives of generations of Santa Maria Valley residents.
“Patty was passionate about music, and she turned that passion into her life’s work,” said Patricia Rice, Boyd’s cousin and goddaughter. “She wanted to make a difference in her community, particularly in the arts, and she did just that.”
Boyd was born in 1920, the only child of Gertrude Rice France and Elmer Boyd and the granddaughter of Florence and W.H. Rice. She found her passion for music at an early age, performing her first piano recital at the age of eight. After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1938, she attended Wheaton College in Illinois and graduated from San Jose State College with a degree in music. She also conducted post-graduate work in music at the University of Denver.
Boyd returned to Santa Maria, and in 1945 began teaching piano. Later, she joined the faculty at Allan Hancock College, where she continued to teach generation after generation of musicians. One of those students was Santa Maria businessman Mark Fugate, who took lessons with Boyd while in high school in the 1980s.
“There is a lot more to a musical education than just learning notes, and Patty understood that,” Fugate said. “She had the ability to recognize what your potential was and she wanted to guide you to reach that potential.”
Santa Maria resident Joe Payne called Boyd a “musical institution” by the time he began taking lessons with her in the 1990s at the age of seven.
“It was a privilege to spend time with a person who was so selfless and passed on her love of music to generation after generation,” said Payne, who today is an accomplished musician on multiple instruments, a piano tuner, and has taught music himself.
Boyd’s legacy extends far beyond the students she taught in her lifetime. A consummate supporter of the arts in Santa Maria, Boyd served on the board of the Santa Maria Symphony Society and as a regular attendee and patron for PCPA Theaterfest productions.
The second half of her legacy is the financial gift she gave to future generations. Following her death in 2012, Boyd left a significant portion of her estate to support the arts in the community she loved, including $10 million toward a new performance space for musicians to perform and audiences to delight in live music at Allan Hancock College. An additional $2 million established an endowment for Hancock's music department, and the PCPA Foundation received $1 million.
To Patty’s great nephew, local farmer Andrew Rice, her commitment to fostering a love of music and the arts during her life and long after, isn’t a surprise. The Rice family were among the early settlers of the Santa Maria Valley, and each successive generation has worked to help build the community into what it is today.
“I think our family has done a good job of participating and trying to enrich our community, and Patty was no exception,” he said. “She devoted her life to her students and people in our community, and that work continues impacting people today. What she’s done will have a positive influence on the lives of people in our community for many many years to come.
Boyd’s legacy will be celebrated during Allan Hancock College’s inaugural Hancock Honors event on Sept. 9 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Complex on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Event tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting https://www.hancockcollege.edu/honors/.