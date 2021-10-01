Conneely said the state’s Judicial Council will consider Friday whether to revise the unlawful detainer form landlords have to fill out to add an item including statements regarding attempts to apply for rent relief.
Heimerich said his department is working with the courts to set up a phone line for the courts to call to confirm and get more information about specific rent relief cases. In Riverside County, for example, someone from the Superior Court will call representatives from the counties’ nonprofit partners, Lift to Rise or United Way, to check on a tenant’s rent relief application status.
“It is a relatively simple process, but we think it will work well,” said Mike Walsh, deputy director at the Riverside County Housing Authority.
But Conneely said the courts are not required to look anything up to determine whether a case should proceed. Tenant advocates worry that might lead to cases moving forward in defiance of the law.