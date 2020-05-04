How did Santa Maria's football team go from three straight losses to a CIF title game in 2017?

As the Santa Maria wins kept growing, so did the excitement in the school football community. Santa Maria fans started filing in hours before the start of the divisional semifinal.

The divisional championship game was an occasion.

The start was pushed back to 8 p.m. on a Saturday night because of the annual Santa Maria Christmas Parade that same night. Santa Maria students, fans and alumni started rapidly filling the stands well before kickoff.

"When I heard we were in the championship game, I just had to get my butt up here," a Santa Maria alumnus told a reporter after he had made the drive from San Diego.

In the championship game, "We didn't do enough on defense to win," against a Big Bear triple option offense that just about never went to one particular option, the pass, said Ellington.

The Bears recovered a fumble at their 1 in the fourth quarter and on the next play, Zachary Bernard bolted 99 yards to put Big Bear up by two scores and seal it.

Still, it was an unforgettable year for the Saints. "We have a lot to be proud of," said Ellington afterward. "We accomplished a lot."

