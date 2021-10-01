Under current law, after giving you a 3-day notice to “pay or quit” — the first step in the eviction process — the landlord will have to wait 20 business days before taking you to court.
It’s a defense in court if you tell your landlord you applied for rent relief within 15 business days of receiving a 3-day notice. You will also have to give your landlord a signed declaration of COVID-19 related financial distress within 15 business days of receiving a 3-day notice.
The court will ask landlords, under penalty of perjury, whether they also applied for rental assistance. The landlord will only be allowed to move forward with the case if their application was denied.
If 20 days pass, and you did not submit your rent relief application, or didn’t notify your landlord you applied, they will also be able to move forward with the eviction process, according to Cathal Conneely, a spokesperson for the Judicial Council of California.