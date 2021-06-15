Champs! Nipomo girls win Central Section D4 cross country title
Buy Now

Nipomo's Illiana Murguia races at CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center in 2019.

Murguia won the 800-meter race at the CIF Central Section West Area Meet in 2:25.81. She then helped the Titans win the 4x400 relay and PR'd in the triple jump (32-3) to finish in fifth place. Not a bad day for the junior. 

0
0
0
0
0