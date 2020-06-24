In a hurry? Just add it to your reading list!

In a hurry? Just add it to your reading list!

We get it. It’s summer, you’re busy, and you may not have time to read the full article of a headline that caught your eye.

No worries! We have a simple way to help you save stories you couldn’t quite finish or couldn’t even start!

To add an item to your reading list simply log in to your account, open the item you want to save, scroll down to start and then click the bookmark icon that appears in the upper right-hand side of the bar at the top of the page.

You can then find any saved items at any time on any device you’re logged in on by going to your dashboard https://lompocrecord.com/users/admin/ (find the button for this by clicking the person icon in the upper right-hand corner) and clicking the Saved Items button.

Have an item saved that you’ve already ready read? No problem! Just click the remove button that appears on the right-hand side of that item in your reading list.

As always, thank you for being a member and happy reading!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
'Defund' Lompoc Police? Residents call for change, while chief shares concerns
Local News

'Defund' Lompoc Police? Residents call for change, while chief shares concerns

  • Updated

Several community members on Tuesday night implored Lompoc’s governing body to reallocate money away from the city’s police department and instead redirect those funds to social programs and other services that could address the underlying causes of crime and cut down on the need for armed policing. Police Chief Joe Mariani shared his concerns with the movement.

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans
Education

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans

  • Updated

According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News