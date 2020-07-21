LOMPOC
Police seeking information related to Saturday shooting
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community related to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the eastern portion of the city.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street. No victims or suspects were located in the area, but officers reported finding evidence that a shooting had occurred.
The Lompoc Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or via the LPD’s mobile app.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 booked into Main Jail
An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.
The inmate was recently arrested by Lompoc Police and claimed to be sick with the coronavirus, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmate was taken to the hospital, where they tested positive for COVID-19.
From the hospital, the inmate was taken to the Main Jail, booked with precautions and immediately housed in a negative pressure area, according to Zick.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 11. Of those, seven are being medically monitored and treated, one is recovering and three have been released from custody, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
Annual Strawberry Field Day going virtual this year
Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be presented by UC Cooperative Extension in a virtual format Tuesday, July 28, said Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser.
The annual event is designed for growers in the strawberry, pesticide management and agricultural advisory industries as well as anyone interested in strawberries.
Items to be covered in the event starting at 8 a.m. include a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation, impacts of climate change and tools to manage its risks, soilborne disease management, evaluations of high-efficiency steam in nurseries and fruiting fields and managing spotted wing drosophila.
Other topics include an update on precision fumigation and strawberry variety response to Fusarium density in soil, observations of strawberry transplant dip in fungicides, an update on studies of foliar fungicides, soil fungicides and biostimulants and the emerging problem of leaf blotch.
Three Department of Pesticide Regulation and agricultural crop adviser continuing education credits have been requested for those completing the field day.
The field day is free, but those planning to participate are asked to register by Friday, July 24, at http://ucanr.edu/2020strawberryfieldday1.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
