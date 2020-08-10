You have permission to edit this article.
In search of quarters: Santa Maria residents, retailers and banks feeling pinch of national coin shortage

Coins have become difficult to find because of an ongoing coin shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Customers and businesses owners alike have been taking additional steps to make sure they have enough for necessary functions, like doing laundry.

It takes nine quarters for Barbara Brown to wash her laundry and eight more to dry her clothes at the laundromat located at her apartment complex on East Park Avenue near Hancock College.

Brown, 86, is having a hard time finding quarters because of a national coin shortage, making it difficult to do laundry each week because the washer and dryer units only accept quarters.

A Los Alamos native and retired teacher who taught grade school for 30 years at the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District, Brown relies mostly on her credit union-issued debit card for purchases, but like many, still needs coins for some things.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

