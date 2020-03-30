Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Update - March 30 2020
A person who was screened for COVID-19 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has tested positive, marking the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city, a hospital spokeswoman revealed Thursday.
The spouse of an airman assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the 30th Space Wing public affairs office announced Friday.
With nearly 40 million people stuck at home because of the coronavirus, California's governor on Tuesday warned state agencies to prepare for less money from the government that will likely postpone many of the state's ambitious spending plans.
The administration and staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Health and the Comprehensive Care Center are thankful for the outpouring of support in recent days for our healthcare workers. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community members, our medical staff and our employees.
A Lompoc judge on March 13 continued the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Vargas, but not before police witnesses gave details in the alleged gang-related shooting in October that left two others injured.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking community input, via an online survey, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.
OUR VIEW How quick are you to adapt to sudden change? Judging from what’s been happening over the past few days, we all need to react with speed and precision.
Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements